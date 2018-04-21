Lifestyle
This Prom Dress Went Viral For Showing Serious Love To Iconic Black Women

High school senior Skyler Branch used her custom-made gown to pay homage to Michelle Obama, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Maya Angelou and many more.

Prom 2

Source: Blend Images – Hill Street Studios / Getty

It’s prom season and this year, one high school student designed her dress to show love and pay homage to some seriously iconic African-American women.

According to ELLE, Skyler Branch, who’s a senior at White Station High School in Memphis, TN, had her custom-made dress feature the likes of Michelle Obama, Taraji P. Henson, Oprah WinfreyBeyoncé and Halle Berry to name a few. She also made sure that her mom, grandma and great-grandmother were also included.

Take a look at this beauty for yourself:

Wow!

Skylar opened up to the fashion and beauty publication about what inspired her to make this particular fashion statement.

“Me and my mom were in the car on my way to work and we were thinking about ideas for my prom dress. And she actually remembered that a young lady in Florida did a tribute to the police brutality victims on her prom dress last year,” Skyler tells ELLE.com.

“And so we took that idea and kind of expanded from there and added women who have inspired me in my life, and women who have done so much for me in my life.”

(Remember her?)

From there, they created a list of people, narrowing it down by significance and overall societal impact.

“We narrowed it down by famous women who are not just known for being the first at something, but just being inspirational just as black women,” she added.

While folks including Taraji herself have liked the pics of her dress on Twitter, Skye’s mother Dayna admitted that not everyone has showed her daughter love…and that’s completely OK too.

“I told her, ‘at the end of the day, before prom, no one knew your name. So, whether they’re saying your name in a negative way or a positive way, they’re saying your name,’” Dayna says. “And that’s much more than prom, and if you inspire one person, you’ve done your job.”

In the end, Skye hopes that other young women can be inspired to be more daring, creative and intentional this prom season and beyond.

“I’m hoping that people would get the idea to just be different with their prom dresses instead of all of them looking the same.”

We’re here for that!

