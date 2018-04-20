Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

Starbucks is currently on the apology tour after a manager had Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson , both 23, arrested on April 12 because they were waiting for a man, identified as Andrew Yaffe, to discuss a business deal. They arrived at 4:35 p.m. and the manager, who has been identified as Holly Hylton, reportedly called police at 4:37 p.m. Minutes later, Yaffee arrived as the officers put Rashon and Donte in handcuffs — they were in jail for eight hours. See the video below, which quickly went viral.

According to The Daily Mail, the manager’s name is Holly Hylton, 31, and has worked at the Center City Philadelphia Starbucks for a year. The site reports she also worked at Chipotle from 2006 to 2010 and Smashburger from 2010 from 2014.

Below is her alleged picture.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS, Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz profusely apologized for the arrest, but then said this, “I think there’s a unique opportunity for her and the two gentlemen to sit down and potentially have some kind of reconciliation. I think it is going to be possible. I think she’s interested in doing it.” Obviously, Schultz should not be focusing on reconciliation, but rather how to properly train your staff to not call the police after 120 seconds.

Schultz added this line, “I think for her, she is suffering herself, in her own way. I think she recognizes that perhaps that calls shouldn’t have been made … I don’t think she intended when she made the call for the police to arrive and arrest the two men.”

Suffering in her own way? What is she suffering from, white guilt? She was clearly in the wrong, how is she able to also be a victim? Watch below:

Also, let’s not forget Hylton has been accused of racism before. A former employee who worked for Starbucks when she arrived claims Holly “lowered my pay & tranferred me to another location-I had NO write up, NO warnings for anything, customers loved me & NO disciplinary actions & when I requested to speak with the district manager Paul Sykes, he even ignored me -this is how they do business #Starbucks at 18th & Spruce Street #RittenhouseSquare location #racism.” See below:

In addition, there are alleged posts from her Facebook page, which mocks Spanish-speaking customers.

The decision or even the idea of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson meeting with Hylton should be solely up to them, not anyone at Starbucks. Also, if a lawsuit is filed it would be in their best interest to have no contact with her until they are awarded the whatever money they will hopefully receive… unless Starbucks is already working on a settlement.

