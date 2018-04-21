Lifestyle
Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Collection

RiRi's supplying something sexy for all her bad gals.

Foxy NC Staff
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Rihanna is getting ready to step up your sexy with a new line of lingerie.

Now that she’s conquered the makeup counter with her Fenty Beauty, RiRi’s got a new market in her sights.

The singer announced that she’ll be releasing the Savage X Fenty lingerie line very soon, and she teased fans with a peek at it on Twitter.

Rihanna teased that we’ll be able to cradle our curves in her bras and panties. There’s no word on whether Rihanna will be offering anything else like slips or robes.

No official launch date has been announced, but you can always sign up for updates here.

Here’s hoping that Savage X Fenty will be as inclusive on size as Fenty Beauty has been with color.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

