Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud

Plastic surgery chat destroys truce between the R&B singers.

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle have called off their truce over some chatter about plastic surgery.

It was all good just a week ago.

K.Michelle has been on the mend ever since she got her booty implants removed back in January. Most recently, she’s been dealing with complications from her last procedure.

Before her latest round of surgery weeks ago, she stopped by The Steve Harvey Show to discuss getting her implants removed.

This week, Tamar stopped by The Steve Harvey Show to participate in a roundtable discussion about the motivations and risks behind getting plastic surgery. Tamar wasn’t necessarily wrong in what she said, but she might have wanted to work on the delivery.

“I just think that you do have to do your research. But you can’t be thinking you’re gonna go ahead and have plastic surgery on the Groupon. Ain’t no plastic surgery on sale! Like that’s not gonna happen,” Tamar said. “And if it’s on sale–9 times out of 10–you’re not supposed to get it from the person that’s having a sale. Don’t do that.”

Tamar didn’t say that K.Michelle specifically had had cheap surgery, but it might have come off as not-so-subtle shade because K. Michelle clapped back in some now-deleted Tweets.

While K. Michelle scrubbed the comments from her timeline, the Internet is forever. Urban Belle got screen captures of the tweets.

“Ugly face a*s milk dud,” she tweeted. “Tell that to your left nostril broke joke.”

K. Michelle didn’t delete all of them, though. She left up this remark about Tamar’s nose.

Looks like their truce is over.

