‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts Effective In 2018?

The recent controversy surrounding two men being 'arrested while Black' at Starbucks has many wondering if boycotting brands will help corporations realize Black lives do matter.

Foxy NC Staff
HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

This week’s topic:  Are boycotts effective in 2018?

The digital era brings modern day racism to our screens daily, with arrests and shootings unfortunately becoming a staple on our timelines.  Seeing injustice played out right before our eyes regularly has turned even the most apathetic among us into full on activists. We recently saw two black men arrested while Black at Starbucks which prompted the CEO to close all Starbucks locations on May 29th for employees to undergo “implicit bias training.”

Is Starbucks doing enough? Will Black people opting out of buying their coffee prompt change? Tune in today and find out.

