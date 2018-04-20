Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve In The New ‘Blues Clues’ Reboot And He’s Already Shaking Ish Up

Another day, another show reboot that we didn’t know we wanted to see.

Last year, Nickelodeon began searching for their new Steve on Blues Clues, and comedian Yedoye Travis got his social media followers to help him land an audition.

They said if I get enough retweets they will bring back Blue's Clues and I can be Steve pic.twitter.com/rZFzdkKwOP — 🇳🇬Yedoye Travis🇳🇬 (@ProfessorDoye) June 29, 2017

Nearly a year later, and Travis finally has a callback with the network later this month. He’s already got some changes in mind that’ll make the new BC more lit than the old one.

I grew up thinking paprika was just salt and pepper mixed together and if I book this job I'm gonna set the record straight!!! — 🇳🇬Yedoye Travis🇳🇬 (@ProfessorDoye) April 20, 2018

Travis is also proof that you should always shoot your shot because you never know what may happen. After landing the callback, he must’ve been feeling himself because he actually aimed his shot at Chrissy Teigen and it actually worked.

I tweeted this last June and now I have a callback for Blue's Clues at the end of the month. RT this til Chrissy Teigen says something about it https://t.co/9IVTByHG9A — 🇳🇬Yedoye Travis🇳🇬 (@ProfessorDoye) April 19, 2018

what do I look like? christine nickelodeon? what pull do you think I have here https://t.co/bfISz4s15F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2018

If Yedoye lands the role, at least he knows Chrissy Teigen and her babies will be watching.

We’re all rooting for you, Black Steve!

