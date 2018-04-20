Morning Minute: Trump Always Seems To Pick The Wrong People

4/20/18- President Donald Trump has appointed Oklahoma representative John Bridenstine as the head of NASA. Bridenstine has no background in science. It’s not too surprising, because he has a man who knows nothing about housing development and a woman with no experience in education leading.

