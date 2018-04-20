Eric Jerome Dickey’s New Book, Bad Men & Wicked Women Review

1 reads Leave a comment
Eric Jerome Dickey will be at Barnes & Noble, 5400 New Hope Commons, Durham, NC 27707 today at 7pm!
25 Books Every African-American Should Read
23 photos Launch gallery
1. “Annie Allen” by Gwendolyn Brooks1 of 23
2. “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington2 of 23
3. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur3 of 23
4. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston4 of 23
5. “Dreams From My Father” By Barack Obama5 of 23
6. “Breath, Eyes, Memory” by Edwidge Danticat6 of 23
7. “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly7 of 23
8. “Beloved” By Toni Morrison8 of 23
9. “Half Of A Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie9 of 23
10. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison10 of 23
11. “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou11 of 23
12. “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Fredrick Douglas12 of 23
13. “Song Of Solomon” by Toni Morrison13 of 23
14. “Role Of Thunder Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor14 of 23
15. “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” by James Weldon Johnson15 of 23
16. “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler16 of 23
17. “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett17 of 23
18. “The Secret Life Of Bees” By Sue Monk Kidd18 of 23
19. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison19 of 23
20. “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr. ” by Martin Luther King Jr. Edited by Clayborne Carson20 of 23
21. “The Blacker The Berry” by Wallace Thurman21 of 23
22. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander22 of 23
23. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett23 of 23
