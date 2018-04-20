WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Has Finally Been Released

Stop what you’re doing right now and listen to the track below!

Yesterday, the estate of music legend Prince released the original studio recording of his song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” on YouTube on Thursday. The song is played over previously unseen rehearsal footage from Prince & The Revolution in 1984, recorded at the Eden Prairie, Minn., warehouse with his longtime engineer Susan Rogers. Prince composed, arranged and performed the entire track, except the backing vocals, which were provided by Susannah Melvoin and Paul “St. Paul” Peterson. Eric Leeds played saxophone.

The song comes just days before the second anniversary of Prince’s death, he died from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, an opioid more powerful than heroin, on 21 April 2016.

Thank you for giving fans GREAT music! You are missed!

