Local
Home > Local

Carolina Panthers Release 2018 Football Schedule

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
New York Giants v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The Carolina Panthers will open the 2018 football season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys to open their 2018 schedule. The last time that Panthers opened the season at Bank of America Stadium was in 2013.

The Panthers prime time games in 2018 are a Thursday Night Football game to face the Steelers in Week 10 and a Monday Night Football game in Week 15 against the Saints. See the full schedule below.

SOURCE: panthers.com

Carolina Panthers 2018 schedule

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 — BYE

Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Carolina Panthers Release 2018 Football Schedule

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos