TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Vel Phillips

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

The city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin is in mourning after news that the trailblazing Vel Phillips passed this past Tuesday (April 17). Among the several firsts she accomplished, Phillips was the first Black judge in Milwaukee, and the first Black Secretary of State for Wisconsin.

Born Velvalea Hortense Rodgers on February 18, 1923, she was raised in Milwaukee’s South Side neighborhood. After winning a scholarship, she attended and graduated from Howard University in 1946. She then entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, becoming the first Black woman to graduate from the school in 1951. It was there she met her husband, Dale Phillips, and the pair became the first husband and wife duo to be admitted to the Wisconsin bar.

Phillip’s foray into politics began in 1956 when she became a member of the city’s Common Council. She used the position to push for changes in Milwaukee, chiefly in the “Inner Core” district she presided over, which suffered from poor conditions and other issues. A hallmark of her time in politics was rallying against unfair housing practices and working with the NAACP on various issues.

In 1971, Phillips became the first woman judge in Milwaukee County and the city’s first Black judge. In 1978, she made history once more after being named Secretary of the State. After leaving office, she remained politically and socially active, becoming a hero to many in the city of Milwaukee and the state.

Just hours before her passing, the Milwaukee Common Council approved the Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award that will be handed out annually. This adds to countless other honors, including a hall at UW-Madison dedicated to her in 2011, and in 2014, the Wisconsin Alumni Association gave Phillips its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Phillips was 95.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos