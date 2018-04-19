Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While Playing Truth Or Dare With Christian Keyes

What happens when you get two co-stars together to play a game of truth or dare? Pure hilariousness! At least when the two playing are Erica Ash and Christian Keyes, co-stars of BET’s new show In Contempt.

Erica and Christian got themselves into some funny situations by only picking dares throughout the game, from prank calls to liking Instagram pictures of a very famous and married celebrity. For the record Erica and Christian successfully completed every dare thrown their way.

Of course Beyonce was thrown into the conversation, how you might ask? Erica and Beyonce are basically sisters, sorta kinda but not really. Beyonce is the real life step-daughter to Erica’s co-star Richard Lawson who plays Erica’s Dad on the show. When it came time for Erica’s dare she was ready to shoot her shot. We hope her invite doesn’t get lost in the Twitter mail.

.@MrRichardLawson Heyyyy Daddy… Miss you already. Don't forget about family dinner. #teambeaut — Erica Ash (@TheEricaAsh) April 5, 2018

Make sure to check out Erica and Christian on In Contempt every Tuesday on BET at 10/9C.

