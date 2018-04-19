Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature On J. Cole’s Album Is Actually His Alter Ego

J. Cole‘s album drops at midnight, and yesterday, the rapper released the front and back of the album cover via his Twitter account. The Queens rapper is known for his albums without any features, so fans were pretty surprised to see someone named kiLL edward featured on two songs, according to the tracklist. And to state the obvious, fans were also surprised at these features because….who is kiLL edward?

KOD 4/20 Cover and back pic.twitter.com/2iUaKrI42F — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 18, 2018

Of course, people did their research on the unknown artist, and it turns out, he only has one song uploaded to his Spotify and Soundcloud page–which was just put their on the day of the album announcement. To make matters a little more obvious, the track is called, “tidal wave (Just a little reference).” The song sounds a lot like a chopped and screwed, slowed-down J. Cole, but you can listen for yourself to see if you hear it, too.

Because of this pretty much unknown personality and his striking resemblance to Cole, fans are pretty certain that kiLL edward is nothing more than his alter ego. We’ll find out more when the rapper’s surprise album finally drops on Friday, but until then, check out what fans are saying about J. Cole’s possible alter ego and his role on the upcoming project:

J. Cole's 'KOD' features kiLL edward. My first instinct said this is probably an alter ego. This year, an artist named kiLL edward released a song called "Tidal Wave (just a little reference)." Guess what? Voice is strikingly similar to Cole's.https://t.co/wvlDUrHyHV — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) April 18, 2018

since Kill Edward is @JColeNC , that’s means Cole is about to drop his 3rd featureless album in a row. — Sensei Ju 🥋🌙 (@JuOfStayTrue) April 19, 2018

For those of you that don’t know who Kill Edward is: pic.twitter.com/9Vr2RKQBVO — Cody Lightfoot (@CodyLightfoot) April 18, 2018

KILL EDWARD IS J COLE pic.twitter.com/ORBFlxyH3g — j cole stan🇰🇪 (@ann_marie254) April 18, 2018

