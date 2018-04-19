Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

The highly-anticipated documentary will premiere later this year on HBO.

Danielle Jennings
1 reads
Leave a comment
About a thousand Black Lives Matter activists rally at the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

As the third anniversary of her tragic and untimely death approaches this July, the family of Sandra Bland still want answers as to why she was found hanged to death inside her Texas jail cell. Now, HBO has an upcoming documentary that investigates the events surrounding her arrest and heartbreaking death.

All stemming from a traffic violation. That’s what led to the unfortunate death of Sandra Bland, who was found hanging in her jail cell on July 13, 2015. Reported by Shadow and Act, HBO Films is set to release a documentary on Bland’s death titled Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland later this year. However, before it premieres on the premium cable network, it will have its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25.

Via Shadow and Act:

‘Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,’ a new HBO documentary set to air at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to answer the ongoing question, “What really happened to Sandra Bland?” Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, the documentary includes commentary from Sandra Bland’s family as they seek to unravel the circumstances behind her mysterious death.

Documentaries often leave viewers with more answers than questions and ‘Say Her Name’ looks like no exception. At its first peak, the documentary seemingly answers why Sandra Bland was in a jail cell by herself and probes the missing video time stamps revolving around her arrest and incarceration.

You can check out the first official clip from Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos