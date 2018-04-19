Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters & The Gospel World Came Back At Her

3 reads Leave a comment
The Clark Sisters are gospel royalty, so when Wendy Williams came throwing shade, the gospel community threw it right back at her.
In case you missed it, Wendy dissed the Clark Sisters when she said the legendary gospel act should step it up because they the closest they’ve gotten to having a number one hit is being featured on Snoop Doggs gospel album, which topped the charts upon its recent release.
Gospel artists like Kierra Sheard came to the defense of The Clark Sisters and read Wendy for filth.
Wendy better do her research and say a prayer before throwing so much shade.
RELATED STORIES:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?
Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours