Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Joe Budden Finally Got His New Show, And It All Begins On Saturday

The content king is back for another one

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Ever since Joe Budden‘s abrupt departure from Complex’s Everyday Struggle, the people of the internet have been patiently waiting for what the “Pump It Up” rapper’s next move was going to be. Fans still have his weekly podcast to turn to for content, but with talks of him getting into a new show for pretty much all of 2018, people were still waiting to hear what his next move was gonna be–and now we finally know!

Joe Budden just dropped a teaser for his new show, “Pull Up,” which is set to air on his own Youtube channel. The retired rapper is joined by Charlamagne Tha God, Wayno, Casanova, and Maino for brunch in Joe’s dining room, though it’s not yet confirmed whether or not all of the upcoming episodes will feature that same cast.

Peep the teaser for the new show below and get ready to catch the new episode on Saturday at 11am.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Joe Budden Finally Got His New Show, And It All Begins On Saturday

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos