Huggy Lowdown: Ex-Playboy Star Karen McDougal Is Free To Tell All

4/19/18- Ex-Playboy star Karen McDougal has reached a settlement and is now free to talk about her relationship with President Donald Trump. Good for her, but Huggy wants to know who would want to hear all the details of that relationship!

