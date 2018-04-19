TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Ex-Playboy Star Karen McDougal Is Free To Tell All

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/19/18- Ex-Playboy star Karen McDougal has reached a settlement and is now free to talk about her relationship with President Donald Trump. Good for her, but Huggy wants to know who would want to hear all the details of that relationship!

