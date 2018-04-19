Local
Home > Local

NCCU Chancellor Under Fire With Lawsuit

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Be The Change Town Hall Meeting at NCCU

Source: Radio One Raleigh Promotions / Radio One Raleigh Promotions

 

A former Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at North Carolina Central University has filed the lawsuit against the school and its chancellor, claiming he was fired for speak out against the misuse of state funds.

Benjamin Durant said he was wrongfully terminated in January because he questioned the purchase of a luxury SUV for Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye’s personal use.

Durant claimed Akinleye was unhappy with the Nissan Pathfinder he was issued and wanted a more expensive GMC Yukon Denali – which cost roughly $70,000.

Source:  Read more at ABC11.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading NCCU Chancellor Under Fire With Lawsuit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Is Getting Married!
 4 hours ago
04.19.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 hours ago
04.19.18
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
WATCH: The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
? Of The Day: After 2-year Probe Of…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella…
 9 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 10 hours ago
04.19.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Is Doing The Work To…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Was This Khloe’s Klue That Tristan Thompson Would…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Photos