Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay

Chrissy Teigen offered her girl Kim Kardashian a place to crash after Kanye West posted a mysterious message on Twitter.
It all started when Kanye shared a cryptic tweet, suggesting that he’s about to wipe the slate clean.
Normally, Kim doesn’t say much about Kanye’s posts, but she chimed in to get a little clarification this time. Chrissy, being the good friend she is, swooped in to offer her support in the event of a worst-case scenario.
Kim made sure that Chrissy had plenty of space because it’s likely that she would be bringing all of her babies along.
Luckily, Chrissy already had a solution for that.
Most likely, Kanye is just talking about his next creative venture, but I’m sure Kim is glad to know that Chrissy has her back just in case.
Chrissy might have taken her a little seriously, though. She was ready for a slumber party!
