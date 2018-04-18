In Remembrance: These Teens Honor Their Parents In A Special Way For Prom

Prom season is in full effect and as you might expect, high schoolers continue to get creative for the big event.

While some celebrate their favorite celebs for the night, others are honoring one of the most important people they know — their parents.

Take Kedrian Woodruff for example.

Her father passed away more than four years ago and for her big night, she honored him by wearing his picture on her dress.

“To see the smile on her face was just priceless,” Tiffany Woodruff said in a message to 16 WAPT. “She was truly a daddy’s girl.” https://t.co/Uvqm9AMhHb pic.twitter.com/kXHRk4AxcY — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) April 17, 2018

“She said since he’s not here to see her to go to her prom, that she wanted a prom dress with his picture on it so she can take him with her,” Kedrian’s mom, Tiffany, said.

“She said since he’s not here to see her to go to her prom, that she wanted a prom dress with his picture on it so she can take him with her.” https://t.co/Uvqm9AMhHb pic.twitter.com/BjphAJSMhJ — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) April 17, 2018

How beautiful.

another touching prom story

