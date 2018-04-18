In Remembrance: These Teens Honor Their Parents In A Special Way For Prom

0 reads Leave a comment
Prom season is in full effect and as you might expect, high schoolers continue to get creative for the big event.
While some celebrate their favorite celebs for the night, others are honoring one of the most important people they know — their parents.
Take Kedrian Woodruff for example.
Her father passed away more than four years ago and for her big night, she honored him by wearing his picture on her dress.
“She said since he’s not here to see her to go to her prom, that she wanted a prom dress with his picture on it so she can take him with her,” Kedrian’s mom, Tiffany, said.
How beautiful.
Swipe through for another touching prom story sure to get you in your feelings.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours