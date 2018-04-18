Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of our favorite 90s girls groups are back. 702 singer Kameelah “Meelah” Williams announced  she and group members Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Fields have reunited to go on tour.

It’s official 702 is back in business!! We are now performing together & coming to a city near you! Booking info in my bio! Where my girls at! #702,” Meelah captioned her photo on Instagram.

Does this mean we’ll be getting new music from the “Let’s Get it Together” group? Only time will tell.

RELATED STORIES:

Xscape Changes Name to Xscap3 + Signs With CAA

LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Is Getting Married!
 4 hours ago
04.19.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 hours ago
04.19.18
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
WATCH: The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
? Of The Day: After 2-year Probe Of…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella…
 9 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 10 hours ago
04.19.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Is Doing The Work To…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Was This Khloe’s Klue That Tristan Thompson Would…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Photos