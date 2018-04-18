702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping

One of our favorite 90s girls groups are back. 702 singer Kameelah “Meelah” Williams announced she and group members Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Fields have reunited to go on tour.

It’s official 702 is back in business!! We are now performing together & coming to a city near you! Booking info in my bio! Where my girls at! #702,” Meelah captioned her photo on Instagram.

Does this mean we’ll be getting new music from the “Let’s Get it Together” group? Only time will tell.

