Mayo Mami: Taylor Swift’s Cringeworthy Earth Wind & Fire Remake Has Black Folks Literally Laughing Out Loud

1 reads Leave a comment
The Taylor Swift hate train has been choo chooing for a while now, but it seems like every time we let T. Swizzle live, she does something that makes us all shake our head in unison.
For some reason, unbeknownst to most people with soul, Swift decided to remake Earth, Wind & Fire‘s classic song “September” — and we’ve never heard a more vanilla sounding song in life.
Charlamagne Tha God even gave the mayo masterpiece Donkey Of The Day for her banjo infused remake.
However, EW&F member Philip Bailey didn’t seem to mind Taylor’s unseasoned remake:
Not to ride the Taylor Swift is over bandwagon or anything, but come on sis — who allowed you to play with fire like that. No pun intended.
What did you think of Swift’s version of “September”?
Welp.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours