Mayo Mami: Taylor Swift’s Cringeworthy Earth Wind & Fire Remake Has Black Folks Literally Laughing Out Loud

The Taylor Swift hate train has been choo chooing for a while now, but it seems like every time we let T. Swizzle live, she does something that makes us all shake our head in unison.

For some reason, unbeknownst to most people with soul, Swift decided to remake Earth, Wind & Fire‘s classic song “September” — and we’ve never heard a more vanilla sounding song in life.

These Black Women listening to Taylor Swift’s cover of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire is SENDING ME 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIFm2137OT — The Vixen of Gay T W I T T E R✊🏾 (@_TheRealKareem_) April 18, 2018

Charlamagne Tha God even gave the mayo masterpiece Donkey Of The Day for her banjo infused remake.

However, EW&F member Philip Bailey didn’t seem to mind Taylor’s unseasoned remake:

I like her ‘ singer songwriter version music is free like that.. cool. Thanks — Philip Bailey (@PhilipBaileyEWF) April 13, 2018

Ain’t Got Nothing But Love For Ya #freedominmusic — Philip Bailey (@PhilipBaileyEWF) April 13, 2018

Not to ride the Taylor Swift is over bandwagon or anything, but come on sis — who allowed you to play with fire like that. No pun intended.

What did you think of Swift’s version of “September”?

I’d like to announce that I actually listened to Taylor Swift’s remake of Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” Does anyone know how to report a hate crime? — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) April 14, 2018

i actually didN’T THINK i could dislike Taylor Swift more….,,. and THEN!!! AND THEN????? she cover’s Earth Wind & Fire’s September????? THE magical n iconic boogie itself??!!!!?! HONEY PLEASE go back to ur child’s play, Maurice White is turning in his grave — el (@ellieslorick) April 13, 2018

I thought I couldn't love black queens any more than I already do. Then Taylor Swift came and added Mayo to the elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. Made me realize I don't appreciate y'all enough. Y'all would never! I love y'all! — Schoolboy Que (@_Dre_Dre18x) April 16, 2018

Welp.

via GIPHY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: