Mayo Mami: Taylor Swift’s Cringeworthy Earth Wind & Fire Remake Has Black Folks Literally Laughing Out Loud

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

The Taylor Swift hate train has been choo chooing for a while now, but it seems like every time we let T. Swizzle live, she does something that makes us all shake our head in unison.

 

For some reason, unbeknownst to most people with soul, Swift decided to remake Earth, Wind & Fire‘s classic song “September” — and we’ve never heard a more vanilla sounding song in life.

Charlamagne Tha God even gave the mayo masterpiece Donkey Of The Day for her banjo infused remake.

However, EW&F member Philip Bailey didn’t seem to mind Taylor’s unseasoned remake:

Not to ride the Taylor Swift is over bandwagon or anything, but come on sis — who allowed you to play with fire like that. No pun intended.

What did you think of Swift’s version of “September”?

Welp.

via GIPHY

 

 

