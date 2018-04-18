Entertainment News
Get Free Premium Subscription Porn For A Week If You Save Water For Earth Day

It’s almost that time of year again; Earth Day is right around the corner. But unbeknownst to you, this Earth day will be unlike any other Earth Day we’ve ever encountered. This Earth Day will involve a ton of free porn, that is, if you’re up to the challenge.

According to Mashable, “RedTube hopes to encourage people to think about the water crisis with its ‘Save Water Challenge.’ An app available on Google Play — and out soon on iOS — tracks the length of your daily showers. The shorter the shower, the more points you’ll get. If you meet a certain number of points, RedTube will award you with a week of its premium subscription so that you can watch all the porn you want — for free!”

It’s actually a very important initiative because while we may have enough water to go around, safe drinking water is not a luxury everyone else can boast about. The site continues, “Access to clean water is something that many of us take for granted. According to the United Nation’s 2018 World Water Development Report, more than 2 billion people don’t have access to safe drinking water, and another billion are expected to lack clean water by 2050 because they live in “potentially severely water-scarce areas.” Twenty percent of the global population’s access to clean water will be limited by 2050 because of contaminated supplies in flood-prone areas.”

So, find it in your heart to be good to the world and then, ladies and gentleman, RedTube will be very, very good to you.

