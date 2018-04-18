This May Be The Closest We’ll Ever Get To Seeing Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Enjoying Each Other

So it’s pretty official that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have beef. The femcees have denied the rumors for so long that we actually started to believe it.

But the truth always comes out one way or another. Sadly, this means that we won’t get to see Barbie or Bardi doing queen tingz together anytime soon — but we can dream, right?

I just want nicki and cardi to get along and do a mixtape together — Ray (@ApeHendrix) April 14, 2018

The tension is so strong between the ladies right now that the closest we’ll get to seeing them reunite is watching these South African beauties who remind us of them.

Nicki and Card B chillin' in Enugu 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kcGZeoTONZ — afrobeats (@afrobeatstoday) April 17, 2018

The same happy, bonding, fly and moisturized energy thee ladies are on is the same energy we’d like to see from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj one day.

Fingers crossed.

