8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should Stop Asking People

Do you ever meet someone new and right away they ask you some sh*t they have no business asking a total stranger? Some questions are annoying and ignorant at best, but others are just plain ol’ rude. Brace yourself as Twitter folk list all the questions they hate being asked on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: