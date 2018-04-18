Entertainment News
Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki Minaj When Asked If She’s Better Than Cardi B

The 15-year-old rapper couldn't keep her mouth shut.

Foxy NC Staff
Bhad Bhabie Photo Shoot - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Bhad Bhabie (a.k.a. Cash Me Outside Girl) is never one to hold back her opinion.

Now that she’s nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Female Artist (yes, you read right), she’s definitely letting her words fly, even if they’re about her fellow nominees.

TMZ approached Bhabie recently and asked her who she thought was deserving of the award.

Her answer?

Peep her no-hold-back remarks in the clip below!

Continue reading Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki Minaj When Asked If She’s Better Than Cardi B

Photos