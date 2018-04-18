Morning Minute: ‘Welcome To Starbucks, Wakanda Forever!’

0 reads Leave a comment
4/18/2018- Starbucks announced that it will shut down 8,000 of its stores on May 29 to give their employees racial bias training. Chris heard that all stores will have to play Rick James‘ music and greet customers with, “Welcome to Starbucks. Wakanda Forever.”
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
