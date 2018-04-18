TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Top Of The Morning: Almost Missed The Jingle!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4 reads
Leave a comment

4/18/2018- It’s a crazy Wednesday morning on the show today. Both Tom and Guy made it just in time for the jingle! They experienced technical difficulties of their own trying to get in before the jingle.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Almost Missed The Jingle!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.18.18
Earth, Wind And Fire
Video: These Black Women Listened To Taylor Swift’s…
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
Who Wore The Suit Better? Russell Westbrook Or…
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15
Jimmy Kimmel Travels Back In Time To Warn…
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might…
 20 hours ago
04.18.18
Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
Peep This: Kanye West Is Back On Twitter…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Watch: TDE Drops A Hilarious New Promo For…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Teenage Girl Snags Michael B. Jordan As Her…
 23 hours ago
04.18.18
OMG: The First Self-erecting Bionic Penis Is Bringing…
 23 hours ago
04.18.18
Photos