Top Of The Morning: Almost Missed The Jingle!

4/18/2018- It’s a crazy Wednesday morning on the show today. Both Tom and Guy made it just in time for the jingle! They experienced technical difficulties of their own trying to get in before the jingle.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: