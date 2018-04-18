Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

After the unwarranted arrest of two Black men, the coffee company is having a racial-bias education program.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

In the wake of the Starbucks boycott and its CEO apologizing for the recent unwarranted arrest of two Black men, this May every store will be closed down for a necessary training conduct a racial-bias education program

According to CNBC, the company announced on Tuesday that will close all of its restaurants in the U.S. on May 29 to perform a company-wide racial-bias education program.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, said in a statement Tuesday.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

CNBC noted that almost 17,5000 employees will attend the training program that will address implicit bias, promote inclusion and help prevent discrimination.

“We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer,” Howard Schultz, executive chairman for the brand, said in a statement.

As we previously reported, on Saturday (April 14), the company’s CEO, Kevin Johnson, has issued an apology. He also wants to meet with the men face to face. Johnson referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome

The mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kinneydismissed the statement claims the police in the situation “appear to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018.”

“For many, Starbucks is not just a place to buy a cup of coffee, but a place to meet up with friends or family members, or to get some work done. Like all retail establishments in our city, Starbucks should be a place where everyone is treated the same, no matter the color of their skin,” he continued.

RELATED NEWS:

Philly Police Chief Says Officers Were Right To Arrest Black Starbucks Customers

Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

Starbucks CEO Apologizes, Says He Wants to Meet With The Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.18.18
Earth, Wind And Fire
Video: These Black Women Listened To Taylor Swift’s…
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
Who Wore The Suit Better? Russell Westbrook Or…
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15
Jimmy Kimmel Travels Back In Time To Warn…
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might…
 20 hours ago
04.18.18
Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
Peep This: Kanye West Is Back On Twitter…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Watch: TDE Drops A Hilarious New Promo For…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Teenage Girl Snags Michael B. Jordan As Her…
 23 hours ago
04.18.18
OMG: The First Self-erecting Bionic Penis Is Bringing…
 23 hours ago
04.18.18
Photos