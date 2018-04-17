Entertainment News
Who Did It?! Twitter Goes Nuts Trying To Find Out Who Threatened Stormy Daniels

Investi-tweets get out of control.

Foxy NC Staff
STORMY DANIELS, MICHAEL AVANATTI, SUNNY HOSTIN

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

The Stormy Daniels saga continues!

The porn star, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, made an appearance on The View this Tuesday. One interesting part came when Stormy revealed a photo of the guy who threatened her to stay quiet about her alleged affair.

Check it out below.

After the big reveal, social media couldn’t help but notice the sketch looked awfully familiar.

Tom Brady anyone?

Twitter has cracked the case!

Or have they?

Just as soon as Tom Brady was the target, someone came in with another hypothesis.

The guy who threatened Stormy Daniels was in fact actor Willem Dafoe!

 

Then after that, things just got plain out of control.

Swipe through for more “suspects” in this intense case!

