Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

The Philly rapper stressed the need for young black men to"be careful."

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - July 1, 2015

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

As imprisoned Philly rapper Meek Mill continues to sit in jail for what many consider trumped up charges, he has received a wave of support from his fellow musicians and local residents who repeatedly call for change inside the Philadelphia court system. He recently spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about his hopes for coming home.

There have been numerous accusations of corruption in the case against Meek Mill which landed him behind bars, one of the most damning are those that claim the judge in the case has a personal vendetta against him and is the reason why he has yet to be freed.

While appearing on the latest installment of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Mill stressed the need for young black men in America to “be careful” due to them already being automatic targets. He told Lemon, “When you are already a target and you are in high-risk neighborhoods … be careful … Watch the way you move … you could get caught up in situation like this.”

Despite the continuous roadblocks that have kept him imprisoned, Mill has a rather optimistic approach to the possibility of him being a free man once again. Stating, “I feel like I will be free one day,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to get my chance soon. My time is coming.”

He also wants people of color who live in inner cities with high crime rates to make their voices known by going to the polls and voting during local elections. He stressed, “When it’s time to vote for governors, judges or DAs, vote. We’re being affected by it, but we’re not holding any political presence.”

You can check out the interview BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Philly Police Chief Says Officers Were Right To Arrest Black Starbucks Customers

51-Year-Old Homeless Man Accused Of SHoplifting Dies After Scuffle With Grocery Store Employees

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 6 hours ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 7 hours ago
04.17.18
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER
In This Video, Obama Seems To Say That…
 7 hours ago
04.17.18
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 9 hours ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 9 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 22 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 23 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 24 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Photos