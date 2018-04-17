Teenage Girl Snags Michael B. Jordan As Her Prom Date—Sort Of

2 reads Leave a comment
One teenage girl is making headlines after she took her fave to prom—sort of. Posting the photos to Twitter, Dee announced that she’d decided to take a cardboard cutout version of famed actor Michael B. Jordan to the dance after not being able to find a date last minute. Photos up top.
After going viral, Dee wants to meet her “man” and is asking for help in the form of as many RTs as possible. Michael B. Jordan is handsome, creative, and accomplished so we get the fatal attraction. Do you think he’ll respond?
The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan
17 photos Launch gallery
The Many Faces Of Michael B. Jordan
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
comments – add yours