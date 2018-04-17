The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy Cam

“Everybody gets help in the studio,” says Rackboy Cam, a New Jersey artist who recently sued YFN Lucci for lifting elements from his song “Everyday We Lit.” Cam adds, “But it’s a huge difference between ghostwriting and pitching ideas.”

Cam defines ghostwriting as having someone write your lyrics, pitch ideas or helpin an artist with subject matter and production.

Cam suggests keeping it real about ghostwriting in the social media age. “If you’re an entertainer who has ghostwriters I would suggest you make sure it’s known to the public. Fans are an important factor towards your success as an artist. You don’t want to mislead by having them think you write your own lyrics, and later down the line have someone saying otherwise. This can discredit your talent and image as an artist.”

A recent news story broke detailing the origin of Cardi B‘s new single, “Be Careful.” It was rumored to be stolen but the song is a collaboration between her and her frequent ghostwriter, Pardison Fontaine.

While ghostwriting is nothing new, in the age of social media, emails and camera phones, it is a lot harder to conceal from curious fans.

Cam also suggest that artists “never look for approval from others.”

“Always make music from the heart, follow your instinct and be creative. Always stay in the studio, active on social media and consistent with putting out new content.”

Also, he recommends that all artists do their research on protecting content legally. “The music business can be shady at times you want to make sure you dot your i’s and cross your t’s to cover your tracks. Before sharing music with the world please make sure you copyright them. You can think of Copyrights like insurance just in case someone steals your song you will be protected and in a position to take legal action.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: