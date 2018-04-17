Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer

The rapper made history and people are hating.

News One
4 reads
Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar just made history. His album DAMN., which recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It is the first non-classical or jazz piece to win the prestigious award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album, “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

This is clearly epic, but some people — to be more specific, some white people, are not happy for Lamar. Check out some of the craziest reactions below.

Fortunately, there are some people who are clapping back at the insanity, see some of the tweets below:

K.Dot has been a force in the music industry ever since his debut album Section. 80 in 2011. He is a 12-time Grammy and  DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales. This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as the line between rap and the rest of music continues to blur. So for all the haters who are enraged that Kendrick Lamar is winning — get over it.

You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Why Boycotting Starbucks Should Be Especially Easy For Black Folks

Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER
In This Video, Obama Seems To Say That…
 5 hours ago
04.17.18
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 6 hours ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 7 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 20 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 22 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 22 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 22 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 23 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 23 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos