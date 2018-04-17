‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date

Season 2 of the Netflix hit promises to be even more drama-filled than the first!

Danielle Jennings
3 reads
Leave a comment

The inaugural season of the groundbreaking Netflix series Dear White People drew viewers in with its timely, frank and funny look at a group of black students on the campus of a predominately white university. Based on the 2014 hit indie film of the same name, season two of the show has just announced a release date and dropped an accompanying teaser trailer.

If you are a fan of the Netflix hit Dear White People, (and really who isn’t) you only have a few weeks left before the series’ second season arrives to pick up on all the storylines from last season and offer fresh subject matter that tackles current issues such as the Alt-Right. Entertainment Weekly has a season two synopsis of what fans can expect from the students at Winchester University.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

‘Dear White People’ premieres on May 4, Netflix revealed in a new teaser. The sharp satire’s second season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the failed protest that ended season 1 as Sam (Logan Browning), Reggie (Marque Richardson), Troy (Brandon P. Bell), and the other students deal with the repercussions. Whereas season 1 was structured around a racist blackface party that rocked the campus, the new season will be a bit of mystery, creator Justin Simien tells EW.

“There’s a lot of secrets to uncover this season, in particular, who is coming after Sam,” says Simien, who previously revealed that a mysterious online troll has targeting Sam in the wake of the protest. “Everyone’s got secrets this season — secrets from each other, secrets from themselves. There’s lots of things that the characters don’t know and have kind of repressed, and sort of going into those treasure troves is something a lot of the characters are doing.”

Emmy-winner Lena Waithe will recur in season 2 as P Ninny, an MC who stars on a ridiculous ‘Love & Hip Hop’-like reality series called ‘Trap-House Tricks.’ 

You can check out the Dear White People teaser trailer BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER
In This Video, Obama Seems To Say That…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 4 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 14 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 16 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 20 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 20 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos