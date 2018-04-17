Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations



Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Drake and Cardi B. also have multiple nods this year.

Danielle Jennings

The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are here and as expected, the artists whose music dominates the radio airwaves are the ones who lead with the most nominations—meaning Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Cardi B. are in the lead.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier, the nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced by Khalid and Bebe Rexha live on NBC’s Today. However, the full list of contenders for some of the top prizes in the world of music were released by Billboard themselves. Leading the pack this year is Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar who both lead with 15 nominations apiece, along with Ed Sheeran. Next in line is Drake with 9 nominations and Cardi B. with 8.

The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the NBC network.

You can check out a list of notable nominees and categories BELOW:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

