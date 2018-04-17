Top Of The Morning: How Can You Tell If Kym Whitley Has A Concussion?

4/17/18- Kym is hurting a bit today after a cooking accident. She was frying kale when the oil popped up, she tripped over her dishwasher trying to get away and hit her head. She went to the hospital when she started acting funny which made Tom wonder how anyone can tell if Kym gets a concussion?

