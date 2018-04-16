Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always Wanted To Ask White People

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Confused Shrugging Young Woman

Source: drbimages / Getty

Finally! Season Two of Dear White People is headed to Netflix with a whole new set of important topics to discuss with our caucasian peers.

That got us thinking — if we could ask White people anything, what would it be? Here’s what we came up with. Ya’ll were probably thinking the same things anyway.

If you don’t use washcloths, then what do you wash with?

 

What’s good with these glasses? Why do you wear them even if you aren’t a biker? Are they magical shades that attract money and block out oppression?

 

 

How is it so easy for you to pronounce names like Polanski and McConaughey, but screw up names like  Beyoncé. For the last time, it’s BEE. Not BAY.

 

What’s up with the two-second long fake smile you give to strangers when they walk by?

 

Seriously, how good does it feel to be able to yell at your parents and only get grounded — instead of getting slapped into next week?

 

Why are some of you so threatened by people of color, but you willingly swim with sharks and jump out of planes?

 

When you wear shorts and T-shirts in freezing cold weather, are you just trolling us, or are you really okay?!

 

Why the lack of seasoning on your food? Just, why?

 

If you happen to know the answers to any of these questions, hit up on Facebook and Twitter to share.

via GIPHY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always Wanted To Ask White People

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 13 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 16 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos