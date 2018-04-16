Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes To Improve Understanding Of The Community

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Ferguson On One Year Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Source: Getty / Getty

D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes

Washington, D.C. police officers are now required to participate in a new training program that includes a class on critical race theory and a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to get a better understanding of the communities they police. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser says that D.C. is “committed to accountability” and to strengthening “the bonds of trust between MPD and our residents.”

 The training will include things such as “a three-hour black history lecture, tour through the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and a lesson on U Street where officers will examine police brutality.”

Bowser added, “I think there are some that would like to ignore that troubling history of law enforcement in our country. But, we believe it’s critically important that it remains a part of our education and understanding,” he said. “And most importantly, it’s something we can learn from.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American History Classes To Improve Understanding Of The Community

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 13 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 16 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos