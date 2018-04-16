Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

0 reads Leave a comment
After taking a short hiatus, Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday are back with an extension of the popular FB Live show “Tea Talk.” On the inaugural “Tea Talk The Podcast” episode, Shamika and Rae recap part one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, Love & Hip Hop, Atlanta and other pop culture moments of the week.
Hit the play button, below:
We’ll be bringing you interviews with your favorite TV stars and interesting questions of the week, so follow us on the ‘gram and stay tuned.
RELATED STORIES:
Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New Show ‘Scared Famous’
Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs Moments You Didn’t See & More
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours