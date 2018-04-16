Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

After taking a short hiatus, Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday are back with an extension of the popular FB Live show “Tea Talk.” On the inaugural “Tea Talk The Podcast” episode, Shamika and Rae recap part one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, Love & Hip Hop, Atlanta and other pop culture moments of the week.

Hit the play button, below:

We’ll be bringing you interviews with your favorite TV stars and interesting questions of the week, so follow us on the ‘gram and stay tuned.

RELATED STORIES:

Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New Show ‘Scared Famous’

Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs Moments You Didn’t See & More

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 13 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 16 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos