Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or Jazz Album To Win A Pulitzer Prize

This is a huge win for both Kendrick and for hip-hop

Kendrick Lamar just reached another huge milestone in his career, and this one is gonna be recognized by people who aren’t even familiar with the hip-hop world.

Lamar’s album DAMN., which just celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It also becomes the first non-classical or jazz piece to ever win the award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album a work that captures the complexity of African-American life. TDE’s president Punch celebrated the achievement on Twitter, demanding respecting from anyone that speaks on Kendrick from this day forward.

While K.Dot has been a staple in the music world for years now, 2017 and the success of DAMN. undoubtedly catapulted the Compton native into a whole new category of success. A culmination of the best components from all of his work prior, DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales.

This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as a whole, and the line between rap and the rest of the music world continues to blur.

You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.

 

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.' Becomes The First Non-Classical Or Jazz Album To Win A Pulitzer Prize

Photos