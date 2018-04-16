Entertainment News
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track Since Cutting Ties With Atlantic Records

It's a celebration for the newly free Bronson

Foxy NC Staff
Action Bronson is one of many artists to be extremely public about his frustrations over being signed to Atlantic Records–but he’s finally free from the constraints of his former label, and he’s celebrating by dropping a new track.

The Queens rapper announced last week that he is finally a free agent after parting ways with the label, and came through today to drop a track called “The Hopeless Romantic” to celebrate. Bronson revealed in a series of tweets that he is no longer apart of the label calling it, “Independence Day.” Luckily for fans, he also announced that his White Bronco mixtape will be coming soon.

His new track, “The Hopeless Romantic,” is produced by his longtime friend and collaborator, The Alchemist–it also comes off the producer’s recently dropped Lunch Meat EP.

The melancholy song is one of the most recent releases from the Queens native since his project Blue Chips 7000 that came out last year. Bronson also announced that he’s working on a new cookbook titled Stoned Beyond Belief, which comes on the heels of his #1 best-selling cook book, F*** That’s Delicious.

You can check out Bronson’s new track with Alchemist below.

