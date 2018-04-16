Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

The Braxton sisters are dropping out of this family tour like flies.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Not sure anyone is going to win in this family feud.

TMZ is reporting Tamar Braxton has now been booted off big sister Toni’s tour amid her divorce drama with estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Traci and Toni were originally set to open up Toni’s set, but the fallout between Tamar’s split with Vince has left their sister tour plans in shambles.

Just days ago we reported Vince was escorted out of the “Love & War” songstress’ home by security after a dispute. This recent incident comes amid allegations of abuse and physical violence in their relationship that led to their split.

Despite their seemingly contentious relationship, Herbert still manages Tay Tay, and Toni’s tour promoters reportedly didn’t want to take their drama on the road.

Can you blame them?

The tour kicks off May 22.

 

RELATED LINKS

Vince Herbert Banned From Tamar Braxton’s Beverly Hills Condo Building Following a Huge Altercation

Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 13 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos