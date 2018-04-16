This Meme From The 1920s Is Still So Accurate It’s Scary

0 reads Leave a comment
We’re not surprised. Wypipo have taken credit for everything else, why not memes too? The cartoon above has been sourced back to the 1921 July edition of Judge magazine and now, people are wondering if it was the first-ever meme.
Some say “Slow your roll, far from it.”
In all reality, who knows?! What we do know is the person responsible for the drawing was way ahead of their time because we’re still making the same joke today:
Some things never change.
