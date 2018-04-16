This Meme From The 1920s Is Still So Accurate It’s Scary

this comic strip from 1921 is really relatable to this day pic.twitter.com/DXCpl923Iy — wida (@YoRHaw) April 15, 2018

We’re not surprised. Wypipo have taken credit for everything else, why not memes too? The cartoon above has been sourced back to the 1921 July edition of Judge magazine and now, people are wondering if it was the first-ever meme.

Some say “Slow your roll, far from it.”

Pretty sure Foo Was Here predated the above, and certainly qualifies as a meme in the truest sense. It inspired the later and more widespread Kilroy Was Here meme. pic.twitter.com/UlZTk95YD0 — Mr. Tangent (@MrTangent) April 16, 2018

Comics where the first memes — very funny memes (@LzyFuck) April 16, 2018

In all reality, who knows?! What we do know is the person responsible for the drawing was way ahead of their time because we’re still making the same joke today:

if you can't handle/you don't deserve https://t.co/zpQI1T5M58 — Rebecca Christopher (@christrebecca) April 15, 2018

Some things never change.