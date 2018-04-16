Great Parenting: This Cat Was Forced To Clean Up His Own Mess

If you listen closely you can hear me wheezing pic.twitter.com/9vjaJMOzfX — madison (@mad_dawgg13) April 12, 2018

It’s a rainy Monday in NYC, so we need all the laughs we can get and this video does the trick. One pet owner was fed up after his cat destroyed multiple rolls of toilet paper—so fed up, he forced the little monster to clean up his own mess. Press play.