Morning Minute: How Did Starbucks Get Two Brothers Locked Up?

0 reads Leave a comment
4/16/18-Last week, Philadelphia Starbucks had two Black men arrested after a manager felt threatened by the presence. Rapping to the beat of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song Chris Paul tells a little story.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 photos Launch gallery
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.1 of 95
2.2 of 95
3.3 of 95
4.4 of 95
5.5 of 95
6.6 of 95
7.7 of 95
8.8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC9 of 95
10.10 of 95
11.11 of 95
12.12 of 95
13.13 of 95
14.14 of 95
15.15 of 95
16.16 of 95
17.17 of 95
18.18 of 95
19.19 of 95
20.20 of 95
21.21 of 95
22.22 of 95
23.23 of 95
24.24 of 95
25.25 of 95
26.26 of 95
27.27 of 95
28.28 of 95
29.29 of 95
30.30 of 95
31.31 of 95
32.32 of 95
33.33 of 95
34.34 of 95
35.35 of 95
36.36 of 95
37.37 of 95
38.38 of 95
39.39 of 95
40.40 of 95
41.41 of 95
42.42 of 95
43.43 of 95
44.44 of 95
45.45 of 95
46.46 of 95
47.47 of 95
48.48 of 95
49.49 of 95
50.50 of 95
51.51 of 95
52.52 of 95
53.53 of 95
54.54 of 95
55.55 of 95
56.56 of 95
57.57 of 95
58.58 of 95
59.59 of 95
60.60 of 95
61.61 of 95
62.62 of 95
63.63 of 95
64.64 of 95
65.65 of 95
66.66 of 95
67.67 of 95
68.68 of 95
69.69 of 95
70.70 of 95
71.71 of 95
72.72 of 95
73.73 of 95
74.74 of 95
75.75 of 95
76.76 of 95
77.77 of 95
78.78 of 95
79.79 of 95
80.80 of 95
81.81 of 95
82.82 of 95
83.83 of 95
84.84 of 95
85.85 of 95
86.86 of 95
87.87 of 95
88.88 of 95
89.89 of 95
90.90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC93 of 95
94. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC94 of 95
95. March For Our Lives In Washington, DC95 of 95
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
comments – add yours