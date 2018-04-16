TJMS
Morning Minute: How Did Starbucks Get Two Brothers Locked Up?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/16/18-Last week, Philadelphia Starbucks had two Black men arrested after a manager felt threatened by the presence. Rapping to the beat of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song Chris Paul tells a little story.

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country’s current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

