More Than Just A ‘GMA’ Host: Michael Strahan & Business Partner Constance Schwartz Talk Success With Karen Clark

Michael Strahan is a jack-of-all-trades and I would venture to say the master of quite a few of them. The former football great is not only the host of Good Morning America (GMA), but he also lends his talent to The $100,000 Pyramid, Fox NFL Sunday, and even his very own clothing line, Collection by Michael Strahan.

Many may not be aware, but he is also at the helm of a hugely successful sports entertainment company, SMAC Entertainment. Karen Clark caught up with the towering Texas native and his business partner, Constance Schwartz to speak about their success. Check out the interview above.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] 32 photos Launch gallery Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] 1. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 1 of 32 2. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 2 of 32 3. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 3 of 32 4. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 4 of 32 5. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 5 of 32 6. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 6 of 32 7. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 7 of 32 8. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 8 of 32 9. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 9 of 32 10. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 10 of 32 11. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 11 of 32 12. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 12 of 32 13. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 13 of 32 14. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 14 of 32 15. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 15 of 32 16. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 16 of 32 17. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 17 of 32 18. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 18 of 32 19. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 19 of 32 20. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 20 of 32 21. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 21 of 32 22. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 22 of 32 23. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 23 of 32 24. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 24 of 32 25. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 25 of 32 26. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 26 of 32 27. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 27 of 32 28. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 28 of 32 29. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 29 of 32 30. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 30 of 32 31. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 31 of 32 32. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading More Than Just A ‘GMA’ Host: Michael Strahan & Business Partner Constance Schwartz Talk Success With Karen Clark Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women's Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:

Latest…