More Than Just A 'GMA' Host: Michael Strahan & Business Partner Constance Schwartz Talk Success With Karen Clark

Jennifer Hall
Michael Strahan is a jack-of-all-trades and I would venture to say the master of quite a few of them. The former football great is not only the host of Good Morning America (GMA), but he also lends his talent to The $100,000 Pyramid, Fox NFL Sunday, and even his very own clothing line, Collection by Michael Strahan.

Many may not be aware, but he is also at the helm of a hugely successful sports entertainment company, SMAC Entertainment. Karen Clark caught up with the towering Texas native and his business partner, Constance Schwartz to speak about their success. Check out the interview above.

Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women's Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:  

