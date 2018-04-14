Entertainment News
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Just when you thought you were so over the  Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B drama, more hot tea about the scorching beef starts spilling out of nowhere.

You may recall Nicki saying that she actually mentioned Cardi’s name in her original verse for “Motorsport”, and now we have receipts.

According to the head Barbie, apparently Cardi and Offset had an issue with Nicki saying the Bronx rapper’s name on the track.

The whole thing seems extremely messy and unfortunate since we love both ladies! But when Nicki is hurt, we shall all feel the wrath. She even reunited with Quavo, whom she claims hurt her feelings by not defending her on social media.

So do you guys really think that Cardi and Offset used the “Nicki Minaj hate train” (which was already brewing following the SHETHER diss) to help build Cardi’s career? Or is this all just one big misunderstanding?

Only time will tell.

Photos