Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You Take?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Natt Lim / Getty

 

It seems like the viral Walmart yodeling kid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Just days after appearing on Ellen, it was reported that Mason Ramsey would be Whethen’s guest at Coachella. A few fans even caught a video of him warming up on the flight to California.

Could you imagine how annoying that flight must’ve been?

Either way, the fans at Coachella loved him. As soon as Mason hit the stage, he was met with roars of cheers.

 

Even Justin Bieber was feeling it.

It looks like the yodel kid still has quite a bit of his 15 minutes of fame left.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You Take?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 18 hours ago
04.15.18
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Photos