SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful

This week Team Beautiful breaks the very public ordeal between Khloe Kardshian and Tristan Thompson, who is accused of cheating just days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter.

Also we want to know, what does it mean when folks (and by “folks” we mean Black men) say, “Black men don’t cheat?”

