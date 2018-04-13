Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful

Black men don't cheat...

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

SpeakHER Episode 7

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Creative Services

This week Team Beautiful breaks the very public ordeal between Khloe Kardshian and Tristan Thompson, who is accused of cheating just days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter.

Also we want to know, what does it mean when folks (and by “folks” we mean Black men) say, “Black men don’t cheat?”

DON’T MISS:

SpeakHER Episode 6: Agunda Okeyo, Writer, Producer & Activist

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 4: Team MadameNoire

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 18 hours ago
04.15.18
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Photos